PerkinElmer (PKI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.00

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 22438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.71.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $44.50 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $756.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In related news, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 7,414 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $726,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $336,760.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,744 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/perkinelmer-pki-reaches-new-52-week-high-at-103-00.html.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.