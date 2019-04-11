Performance Shipping (DCIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Performance Shipping Inc (NASDAQ:DCIX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 976,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 933,883 shares.The stock last traded at $1.25 and had previously closed at $1.19.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. As of February 25, 2019, it owned and operated four container vessels, including two post-panamax and two panamax. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

