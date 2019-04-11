PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

PNNT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

