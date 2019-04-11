Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Nanoco Group (NANO)

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of NANO stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Nanoco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $134.39 million and a PE ratio of -21.36.

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.