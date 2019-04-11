Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (MCS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.89 ($1.80).

MCS stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 5.03. McCarthy & Stone has a 52 week low of GBX 96.05 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 144.40 ($1.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $685.10 million and a P/E ratio of 14.83.

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

