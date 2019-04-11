PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS) Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.39. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

