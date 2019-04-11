PBF Energy (PBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, January 11th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

PBF stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 1,890,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,770. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $750,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 365,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,990,679.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PBF Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,213,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,284,000 after acquiring an additional 209,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 110.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in PBF Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 134,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,876 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

