Paylocity (PCTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $96.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Paylocity is gaining from solid growth in recurring revenues. The company is benefiting from its solid product portfolio, significant client wins and rise in ARPU from clients adopting new products. It is witnessing more success in the under-50 market and seeing more demand for the broader HCM suite. Significant growth in adoption of HCM products via mobile apps by employees and managers as compared to the online portal is expected to be a key growth catalyst. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company's Q3 release. Paylocity has mixed record of surprises in the trailing four quarters. However, competition in the payroll processing sector from new entrants as well as existing players remains a key threat.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paylocity from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paylocity to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Paylocity to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of PCTY opened at $86.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 278.45, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.09. Paylocity has a one year low of $51.18 and a one year high of $92.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.68 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, insider Michael R. Haske sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,281 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $981,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882,481 shares of company stock valued at $75,511,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 589,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,372,000 after buying an additional 510,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 246,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,787,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,856,000 after buying an additional 246,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,819,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

