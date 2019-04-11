Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.23 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 817 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,608 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $109,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,122.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,847.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $901.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

