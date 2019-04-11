Patrick Industries (PATK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Patrick Industries from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

PATK stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,335,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

