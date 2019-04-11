Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.41. 96,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,935. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $200,000 in Nucor Co. (NUE)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/pathway-financial-advisors-llc-invests-200000-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.