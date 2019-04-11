Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

VB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.81. 3,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,358. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $123.80 and a 1-year high of $166.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

