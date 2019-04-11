Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.76. 2,411,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

