Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Spotify (SPOT)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify makes up approximately 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,565,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,913 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,264,000 after buying an additional 76,922 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Spotify by 120.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Spotify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 69,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the period.

Get Spotify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Friday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Spotify from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Spotify from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,552. Spotify has a 12 month low of $103.29 and a 12 month high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/parkside-advisors-llc-cuts-position-in-spotify-spot.html.

Spotify Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.