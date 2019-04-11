Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 2,134 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 13.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $125.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,889. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

