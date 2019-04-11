Par Pacific (PARR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company’s operating segment consists of refining, retail and logistics. It also markets and distributes crude oil from the Western United States and Canada to refining hubs in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, East Coast and to Hawaii. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $879.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

