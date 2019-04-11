Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Pan American Silver worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 465.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pan American Silver by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,344 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Pan American Silver by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 280,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,280 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in Pan American Silver by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 336,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 123,210 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of -0.13. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 1.38%. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

