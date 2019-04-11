PagnatoKarp Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Tapestry Inc (TPR) Stock

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,852 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,566,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $64,406,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 765.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,902,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,982 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,262,677 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $143,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,484.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,213,009 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Tapestry to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $41.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TPR opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

