Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Set at $55.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been assigned a $55.00 target price by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush set a $91.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. National Securities began coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $66,249.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

