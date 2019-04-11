Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SAP SE (SAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,487 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SAP by 394.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,390,000 after acquiring an additional 248,945 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SAP by 81.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SAP during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the period. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $112.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $127.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.10). SAP had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

