Oxford Industries (OXM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXM. CL King began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

OXM stock opened at $78.51 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Oxford Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

