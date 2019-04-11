Owens Corning (OC) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after acquiring an additional 58,689 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,164,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,161,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,121,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,293,000 after acquiring an additional 362,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5,667.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,135,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,162 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $948,060.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,655.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Citigroup set a $53.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

OC stock opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 7.72%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

