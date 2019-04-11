Otto Energy Limited (OEL) Insider Kevin Small Purchases 5,674,622 Shares

Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) insider Kevin Small purchased 5,674,622 shares of Otto Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$312,104.21 ($221,350.50).

On Wednesday, February 20th, Kevin Small purchased 926,043 shares of Otto Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$59,266.75 ($42,033.16).

Shares of ASX OEL opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. Otto Energy Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

Otto Energy Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas primarily in North America. The company's principal projects include its 50% interest in the South Marsh Island 71 project, which covers an area of 12.16 square kilometers; 45% interest in the Bivouac Peak project covering an area of approximately 11.04 square kilometers; and 50 % interest in the VR 232 project covering an area of 18.31 square kilometers.

