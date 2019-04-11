Orion Group (ORN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.80

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Orion Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

Get Orion Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.18). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Orion Group by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,838,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 1,253,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Orion Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,817,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after buying an additional 112,379 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 57,602 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Orion Group by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 37,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Orion Group by 27.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/orion-group-orn-hits-new-52-week-low-at-2-80.html.

About Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.