ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th.

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR stock opened at $22.14 on Monday. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.