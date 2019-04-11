ORBCOMM (ORBC) Shares Gap Down to $6.55

ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.55. ORBCOMM shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 25156 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research cut ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $533.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.07 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. ORBCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Constantine Milcos sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $29,792.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $30,122.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at $786,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,581 shares of company stock worth $269,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1,064,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,597,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,250 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 838,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 386,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 378,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 28,066.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 141,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “ORBCOMM (ORBC) Shares Gap Down to $6.55” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/orbcomm-orbc-shares-gap-down-to-6-55.html.

About ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.