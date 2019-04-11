Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boingo Wireless in a report released on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIFI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Boingo Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

WIFI stock opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.33 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO David Hagan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $668,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,924,195.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 10,000 shares of Boingo Wireless stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 390,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,768,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,804,800. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,292,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 2,090.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 230,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 219,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,304,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217,283 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after purchasing an additional 179,165 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

