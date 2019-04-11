Ophthotech (OPHT) and Synthorx (THOR) Critical Review

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) and Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ophthotech and Synthorx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ophthotech $209.98 million 0.28 $63.09 million ($1.67) -0.84 Synthorx N/A N/A -$56.61 million ($6.59) -3.06

Ophthotech has higher revenue and earnings than Synthorx. Synthorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ophthotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Ophthotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Synthorx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Ophthotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Synthorx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ophthotech and Synthorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ophthotech N/A -141.53% -41.88% Synthorx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ophthotech and Synthorx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ophthotech 0 1 0 0 2.00 Synthorx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ophthotech currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.69%. Synthorx has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Ophthotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ophthotech is more favorable than Synthorx.

Summary

Ophthotech beats Synthorx on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ophthotech

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula. Ophthotech Corporation has a research agreement with the University of Massachusetts Medical School to utilize the minigene therapy approach and novel gene delivery technologies to target retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops protein therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of IL-2 that is in development in various tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

