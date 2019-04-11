OP Coin Trading Down 6.5% This Week (OPC)

OP Coin (CURRENCY:OPC) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, OP Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OP Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. OP Coin has a total market capitalization of $94,546.00 and approximately $331.00 worth of OP Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OP Coin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005374 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00024528 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013074 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00140341 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009851 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002796 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00001044 BTC.

About OP Coin

OP Coin (OPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. OP Coin’s total supply is 2,473,656,069 coins and its circulating supply is 1,858,984,784 coins. OP Coin’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin.official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OP Coin is opcoin.info . The Reddit community for OP Coin is /r/OPCoin_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OP Coin Coin Trading

OP Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OP Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OP Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OP Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OP Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OP Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.