One Media IP Group (OMIP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

One Media IP Group (LON:OMIP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.44 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

One Media IP Group stock traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,628. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. One Media IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 15 ($0.20).

About One Media IP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Canada, and Europe. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

