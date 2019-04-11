OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Brokerages

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCX shares. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.51. 1,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,000. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 533,333 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $1,999,998.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.01% of OncoCyte worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, non-invasive, liquid biopsy diagnostics for the early detection of cancer. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.