Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 796.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $82.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.72 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $393.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $1,248,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Swygert sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total transaction of $251,857.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,246.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,951 shares of company stock valued at $27,874,625 in the last 90 days. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli-stake-lessened-by-macquarie-group-ltd.html.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.