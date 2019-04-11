Old North State Trust LLC Buys 3,920 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Old North State Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,465,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,355,000 after acquiring an additional 706,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 407,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 48.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $309,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

