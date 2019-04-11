Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,856 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Position Lifted by Malaga Cove Capital LLC” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/old-dominion-freight-line-odfl-position-lifted-by-malaga-cove-capital-llc.html.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.