Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Office Depot have declined and underperformed the industry in a month. The stock got hurt following management’s cautionary statement on lower-than-expected operating performance at the CompuCom division. It also added that the segment’s muted performance will have a direct bearing on total revenues and operating income during the first quarter of 2019. Management now envisions first-quarter revenue to be approximately $2.76 billion, down more than 2% from the year-ago period. The company also forecast adjusted operating income of approximately $65 million, including an operating loss of about $15 million for CompuCom division and down from $93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Weaker-than-anticipated revenues from existing customer projects and less-than-proportionate fall in related expenses compelled management to project an operating loss for the division in the first quarter of 2019.”

Get Office Depot alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.

ODP stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.71. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Depot (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.