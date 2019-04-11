Office Depot (ODP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Office Depot have declined and underperformed the industry in a month. The stock got hurt following management’s cautionary statement on lower-than-expected operating performance at the CompuCom division. It also added that the segment’s muted performance will have a direct bearing on total revenues and operating income during the first quarter of 2019. Management now envisions first-quarter revenue to be approximately $2.76 billion, down more than 2% from the year-ago period. The company also forecast adjusted operating income of approximately $65 million, including an operating loss of about $15 million for CompuCom division and down from $93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Weaker-than-anticipated revenues from existing customer projects and less-than-proportionate fall in related expenses compelled management to project an operating loss for the division in the first quarter of 2019.”
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.92.
Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Office Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Office Depot Company Profile
Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
