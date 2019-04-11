Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Hits $0.0716 on Major Exchanges

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Octoin Coin has a total market capitalization of $39,724.00 and approximately $950,363.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Octoin Coin has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Octoin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00346480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.01416207 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00223325 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Octoin Coin Profile

Octoin Coin launched on February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official website is occwallet.com . The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

