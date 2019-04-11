Obseva (OBSV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Obseva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.
OBSV opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.13. Obseva has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 584,646 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,551,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.
Obseva Company Profile
ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.
