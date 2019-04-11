Obseva (OBSV) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Obseva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Obseva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

OBSV opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.13. Obseva has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Obseva will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,117,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,802,000 after buying an additional 584,646 shares during the period. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,551,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Obseva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

