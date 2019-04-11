NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $413,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 11.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Nucor by 13.7% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 86,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $68.84.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

