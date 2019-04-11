Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

