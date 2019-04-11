Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen NY Municipal Value has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen NY Municipal Value stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $10.25.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
