Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NUV) Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $10.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

