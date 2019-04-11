NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NMS)

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $13.47 on Thursday. NUVEEN MN QLTY/SHS has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

