Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 230,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,751,289.30.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

