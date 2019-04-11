NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Shares Bought by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. NuVasive comprises approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned 0.05% of NuVasive worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in NuVasive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,156 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NuVasive by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in NuVasive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.87. 10,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $72.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.85 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

