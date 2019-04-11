NuShares Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $1,486.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NuShares has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00057363 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000192 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018540 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.