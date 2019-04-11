Numeraire (NMR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $93,542.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $93,542.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00174627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00342772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.01411595 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00218683 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001899 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

