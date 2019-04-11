NuBits Reaches Market Cap of $854,915.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $854,915.00 and $5,532.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0778 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

