Novartis AG (NVS) Holdings Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 7,454.1% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 2,945,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Novartis by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Novartis by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,764,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,041. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.30 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $189.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $2.8646 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 132,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $281,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 810,493 shares of company stock worth $1,001,401 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

