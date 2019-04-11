NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) Given $1.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBY) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals’ rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.18) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NovaBay Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 50 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care.

