Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $11.13 Million in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Stock

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000.

Get SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC alerts:

BMV:BIL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/nottingham-advisors-inc-invests-11-13-million-in-spdr-s-tr-spdr-bloomberg-barc-bil-stock.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1756 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.