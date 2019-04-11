Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $11.13 Million in SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BIL) Stock

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC (BMV:BIL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,128,000. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC makes up about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $765,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000.
BMV:BIL opened at $91.48 on Thursday. SPDR S TR/SPDR BLOOMBERG BARC has a 1 year low of $1,603.40 and a 1 year high of $1,790.00.
